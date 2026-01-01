newjerseynewsroom.com

In 1987, Bill Daughtry and I hosted a one-off cable television show called "Between the Lines." It was a sports business conversation, the kind of dialogue that cable TV, sports talk radio and newspapers don't like touching. SportsChannel New York's Michael Lardner passed on the program because of the content.
As far as Lardner a...Read more...
A total of 3027 people sought by authorities voluntarily turned themselves in at four-day Fugitive Safe Surrender event that ended Wednesday in Atlantic City. The state attorney general’s office announced Thursday.
The number of people who have turned themselves in at five surrender events in New Jersey since 2008 tot...Read more...
President Obama’s health care law provides New Jerseyans with up to $106.4 million in health care premium rebates, the White House announced Thursday.
The White House stated a new report from the Kaiser Family Foundation estimates that 1,473,527 New Jerseyans will receive the rebates. The figure includes 62 percent of enrollees in the ...Read more...
A video obtained by NBC-TV New York shows a pack of luxury exotic cars racing north on the Garden State Parkway on March 31, the day after some 25 to 30 of the vehicles sped south on the tool road to Atlantic City at over 100 miles per hour while under the escort of at least two marked State Police cars, endangering and enraging other motorists.
In the video, a State Police car is seen speeding in ...Read more...
"Teenage Birth Rates Continue to Drop." When I read this headline last week, I pumped my fist in the air and let out a big cheer that could be heard around the neighborhood, if only my house didn’t have pretty thick walls.
Why? Because this is most rewarding news for anyone concerned with the serious problems of teenage pregnancies and births, which hav...Read more...
New Jersey’s first Prescription Drug Summit conference was held in Edison on Tuesday with a strong message.
Brian Crowell of the Drug Enforcement Administration in New Jersey called prescription drugs the fastest-growing drug problem in the nation.
“Every 19 minutes somebody is dying from a painkiller overdose,” said Crowell, according to NorthJersey.com. U.S. Attorney ...Read more...
A disturbance over the Upper Mid West and a warm front over the Ohio River Valley and southern Mid Atlantic has been producing waves of showers and thunderstorms over Virginia and Maryland this morning. The good news is the bulk of the thunderstorms will remain well to the south of the Philadelphia and New York City metropolitan areas. The bad news is that s...Read more...
It’s a cheap and easy high for some teenagers.
Drinking hand sanitizer is the latest fad among young and reckless thrill seekers looking for a quick high because it contains more than half ethyl alcohol.
Most liquid sanitizers contain 62 percent ethanol or 120 proof liquid some young people have been using to get inebriated.
The Los Angeles Times reports at least 1...Read more...
Quick – who remembers Joseph Alsop?
I sure don’t, since Alsop retired as a syndicated political columnist back in 1974 when I was still a school boy.
But my elders tell me, and certainly playwright David Auburn assures the audience in his new drama “The Columnist,” that the...Read more...
Democratic primary challenger Vermin Supreme was welcomed, with his 17 and a half inch boot hat, at Rutgers University in New Brunswick today this time with open arms from students celebrating he arrival.
In 1991 during his run for mayor of the Eastern Seaboard, Supreme and his manager, Ed, were arrested on the College Avenue campus for trespassing into th...Read more...
A total of 3027 people sought by authorities voluntarily turned themselves in at four-day Fugitive Safe Surrender even...Read more...
Authorities believe that a man charged with impersonating pop sensation Justin Bieber may have had contact with underage females in the United States, Canada, France, A...Read more...
The lottery lines are getting closer to forming at your local dealer again, and this time they’ll be playing Powerball.
After the ninth consecutive drawing without a jac...Read more...
Quick – who remembers Joseph Alsop?
I sure don’t, since Alsop retired as ...Read more...
"Teenage Birth Rates Continue to Drop." When I read this headline last week, I pumped my fist in the air and let out a big cheer that could be heard aroun...Read more...
In 1987, Bill Daughtry and I hosted a one-off cable television show called "Between the Lines." It was a sports business conversat...Read more...
New Jersey’s first Prescription Drug Summit conference was held in Edison on Tuesday with a strong message.
Brian Crowell of the Drug Enforcement Administration in New J...Read more...
Just in case you weren’t quite interested enough in the political viewpoints and sharp, informed analysis of Ted Nugent, the singer behind the ever-so po...Read more...
A disturbance over the Upper Mid West and a warm front over the Ohio River Valley and southern Mid Atlantic has been producing waves of showers and thunderstorm...Read more...
President Obama’s health care law provides New Jerseyans with up to $106.4 million in health care premium rebates, the White House annou...Read more...
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