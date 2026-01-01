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N.J.

Atlantic City Fugitive Safe Surrender event draws over 3K

Atlantic City Fugitive Safe Surrender event draws over 3K

13,276 have done so in New Jersey since 2008

BY TOM HESTER SR.
NEWJERSEYNEWSROOM.COM

A total of 3027 people sought by authorities voluntarily turned themselves in at four-day Fugitive Safe Surrender even...

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World

Police say Justin Bieber impersonator, Canadian Lee Moir, lured underage girls on Internet

Police say Justin Bieber impersonator, Canadian Lee Moir, lured underage girls on Internet
BY BOB HOLT
NEWJERSEYNEWSROOM.COM

Authorities believe that a man charged with impersonating pop sensation Justin Bieber may have had contact with underage females in the United States, Canada, France, A...

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Money

Powerball winning numbers worth $173 million

Powerball winning numbers worth $173 million
BY BOB HOLT
NEWJERSEYNEWSROOM.COM

The lottery lines are getting closer to forming at your local dealer again, and this time they’ll be playing Powerball.

After the ninth consecutive drawing without a jac...

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Entertainment

REVIEW: ‘The Columnist’ lacks detail

REVIEW: ‘The Columnist’ lacks detail

John Lithgow stars as mighty scribe Joseph Alsop at Manhattan Theatre Club

BY MICHAEL SOMMERS
NEWJERSEYNEWSROOM.COM
BROADWAY REVIEW

Quick – who remembers Joseph Alsop?

I sure don’t, since Alsop retired as ...

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Life

Teen birth rates drop in U.S. but more work to do worldwide

Teen birth rates drop in U.S. but more work to do worldwide
BY SUSIE WILSON
NEWJERSEYNEWSROOM.COM
SEX MATTERS

"Teenage Birth Rates Continue to Drop." When I read this headline last week, I pumped my fist in the air and let out a big cheer that could be heard aroun...

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Sports

NFL 2012 Draft: Socialism at its finest

NFL 2012 Draft: Socialism at its finest
BY EVAN WEINER
NEWJERSEYNEWSROOM.COM
THE BUSINESS AND POLITICS OF SPORTS

In 1987, Bill Daughtry and I hosted a one-off cable television show called "Between the Lines." It was a sports business conversat...

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U.S.

Curb prescription drug use with National Take Back Day set for April 28

Curb prescription drug use with National Take Back Day set for April 28
BY BOB HOLT
NEWJERSEYNEWSROOM.COM

New Jersey’s first Prescription Drug Summit conference was held in Edison on Tuesday with a strong message.

Brian Crowell of the Drug Enforcement Administration in New J...

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Opinion

SNL alum Jon Lovitz curses off Obama, makes Kevin Smith uncomfortable

SNL alum Jon Lovitz curses off Obama, makes Kevin Smith uncomfortable
BY MICHAEL HAYNE
NEWJERSEYNEWSROOM.COM
COMMENTARY

Just in case you weren’t quite interested enough in the political viewpoints and sharp, informed analysis of Ted Nugent, the singer behind the ever-so po...

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Sci/Tech

N.J. weather forecast: Scattered showers, variable clouds

N.J. weather forecast: Scattered showers, variable clouds
BY STEVEN DiMARTINO
NEWJERSEYNEWSROOM.COM

A disturbance over the Upper Mid West and a warm front over the Ohio River Valley and southern Mid Atlantic has been producing waves of showers and thunderstorm...

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Health

New Jerseyans to share over $106.4M in federal health insurance rebates

New Jerseyans to share over $106.4M in federal health insurance rebates

Checks to arrive by Aug. 1

BY TOM HESTER SR.
NEWJERSEYNEWSROOM.COM

President Obama’s health care law provides New Jerseyans with up to $106.4 million in health care premium rebates, the White House annou...

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