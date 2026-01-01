BY EVAN WEINER

NEWJERSEYNEWSROOM.COM

THE BUSINESS AND POLITICS OF SPORTS

In 1987, Bill Daughtry and I hosted a one-off cable television show called "Between the Lines." It was a sports business conversation, the kind of dialogue that cable TV, sports talk radio and newspapers don't like touching. SportsChannel New York's Michael Lardner passed on the program because of the content.

As far as Lardner a...